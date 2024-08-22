Hog Bulls Push Higher on Thursday

Lean hog futures closed out the Thursday session with contracts up anywhere from a dime in the deferred to $3.47 in the front month October. The national average base hog price was reported at $83.36 on Thursday afternoon, up $1.30 on the day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $89.21 on August 20, down 50 cents from the previous day.

Export sales of pork showed a calendar year low of 19,332 MT. Shipments were tallied at an 8-week low of 28,780 MT.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $1.88 the Thursday PM report at $96.43 per cwt. The picnic primal was the only reported lower, with the belly leading the way to the upside, $4.71 higher. USDA estimated Thursday’s FI hog slaughter at 482,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.928 million head. That is 3,000 head above the previous week and 53,815 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $79.625, up $3.475,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $70.275, up $2.400

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $73.350, up $1.825,

