Hog Bulls Maintaining Control on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are up 75 cents to $1.87 so far on Tuesday’s midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $110.98 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 27 cents at $109.99 on August 1.

Census data converted to a carcass basis showed pork export shipments in June at 551.64 million lbs. That was the third largest for the month on record but a slight 2.3% drop from May.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Tuesday AM was up 50 cents at $118.29 per cwt. The butt, ham and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 425,000 head for Monday. That was 17,000 head below last week but up 15,789 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs are at $108.925, up $0.750,

Oct 25 Hogs are at $92.775, up $1.875

Dec 25 Hogs is at $84.800, up $1.350,

