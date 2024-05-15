Hog Bulls Look to Extend Tuesday Gains on Wednesday

Lean hogs saw some gains to round up the Tuesday session, up 7 to 87 cents across the board. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up $1.05 in the Tuesday afternoon print at $90.83. The CME Lean Hog Index was down a dime on May 10 at $91.22.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back down 93 cents in the Tuesday PM report at $101.51. The belly w down $4.85 to lead to the downside, with the loin and butt also reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 480,000 head, taking the week to date total to 941,000 head. That is 18,000 head below last week but 5,292 head above the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs closed at $91.825, up $0.375,

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $98.325, up $0.850

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $100.925, up $0.875,

