Hog Bulls Look for Follow-Up as Pork Firms, Mostly Higher at Midday

Lean hog futures are mostly higher at midday on Thursday, with nearby August down a nickel as this is writer. Other contracts are up 47 to 87 cents. Lean hog futures posted gains of $1.05 to $2.35 across most contracts on Wednesday, with July up 7 cents on expiration day. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $100.66 on Wednesday afternoon, up $2.10 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 73 cents higher on July 14 at $94.60.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 21,572 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on 7/9, rebounding from last week. Shipments were pegged at 25,221 MT, a calendar year low.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $2.38 higher in the Thursday morning report, at $103.84. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 482,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.408 million head. That is 6,000 head below the week prior and 13,037 head above the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs are at $100.275, down $0.050,

Oct 26 Hogs are at $87.175, up $0.450

Dec 26 Hogs is at $78.200, up $0.825,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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