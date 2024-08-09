Hog Bulls Look to Close Out the Week

Lean hog futures fell anywhere from 95 cents to $1.20 lower across the front months on Thursday. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $84.87 in the Thursday PM print, down $1.05 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $93.10 on August 6, down 23 cents from the previous day.

Export Sales data showed pork bookings of 34,569 MT for the 2024 calendar year in the week of August 1, a 5-week high. Shipments totaled 33,175 MT, the largest since the last week of May.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down 73 cents in the Thursday afternoon quote, at $98.23 per cwt. The loin and butt primals were the only reported higher, with the belly down $4.74. USDA estimated the Thursday FI hog slaughter at 463,000 head, with this weeks at total 1.837 million head. That is down 69,000 head from last week and just 25 head above the same week a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $90.025, unch,,

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $73.625, down $0.950

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $65.875, down $1.200,

