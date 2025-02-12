Hog Bulls Hold Gains into Tuesday’s Close

Lean hog futures found continued buying into the close on Tuesday, as contracts were up $1 to $1.35. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at 88.55 in the Tuesday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 36 cents from the previous day on February 7 at $85.75.

Monthly WASDE data from this morning showed a 20 million lb increase from last month, all in quarter 3, for 2025 pork production at 28.530 billion lbs.

The USDA FOB plant pork cutout value was up a dime on Tuesday afternoon at $99.72 per cwt. The loin, ham and rib primals were all in the red. USDA estimated Federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head on Tuesday, taking the week to date total to 982,000 head. That was 7,000 head above last week and up 14,230 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $88.725, up $1.025,

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $92.975, up $1.350

May 25 Hogs closed at $96.850, up $1.150,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.