Hog Action Points Weaker

Hogs are trading lower on Wednesday, with contracts a nickel to 32 cents in the red across the front months. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday morning was $1.12 weaker to $93.74. The CME Lean Hog Index was 49 cents lower to $102.57.

Pork cutout futures are up 20 cents in the nearby October contract. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Wednesday was 96 cents lower to $107.67. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 476k head, for a weekly total of 937,000 head. That compares to 882k last week and 923k during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $78.150, down $0.050,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $71.050, down $0.200

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $90.200, up $0.200,

