HOFT Q1 Earnings Call Flags Cautious Demand, Margaritaville Lift

Hooker Furnishings Corporation HOFT used its first-quarter call to make a simple case: the business is operating better even though the market is not. Management pointed to a return to profitability, better gross margin and a leaner cost structure as proof that the reset is gaining traction.

The more important message was forward-looking. Executives leaned on retailer commitments to Margaritaville, a stronger May order trend and tighter operating discipline, while still framing the near-term demand backdrop as pressured.

HOFT Leans on Margin Recovery

CEO Jeremy R. Hoff said first-quarter net income reached $1.1 million, a $4.1 million improvement from the prior-year period, despite weak housing activity and cautious consumers.

Chief financial officer C. Earl Armstrong said operating income improved to $1.6 million from a loss of $498,000, while gross margin expanded 440 basis points.

HOFT posted first-quarter earnings of $0.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 by 242.9%. First-quarter revenues of $69.5 million topped the $66.3 million estimate by 4.7%.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hooker Furnishings Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hooker Furnishings Corp. Quote

Hooker Sees Branded Business Driving

Hoff and Armstrong both emphasized Hooker Branded as the quarter’s main profit engine. Segment sales fell 4.8%, but gross profit rose $2.9 million, and operating income reached $1.2 million.

Armstrong said the segment’s backlog climbed nearly 30% from a year earlier, helped by commitments tied to new product launches, including Margaritaville.

Hoff also highlighted the April High Point Market launch of Hooker Custom Upholstery, which combines Sam Moore and Bradington-Young under a single premium identity supported by refreshed showrooms, marketing and the company’s new website.

HOFT Faces Upholstery Pressure

Domestic Upholstery remained the weak spot. Armstrong said sales slipped 1.9%, gross profit fell $315,000, and the segment posted a $689,000 operating loss as lower volume and higher overhead weighed on results.

That softness contrasted with the All Other segment, where hospitality helped lift sales 11.7% and operating income to $1.1 million.

The split reinforced management’s broader message that the company can improve profitability through mix, cost actions and portfolio focus, even without a broad furniture demand recovery.

Hooker Resets Balance Sheet Priorities

Armstrong said cash and equivalents ended the quarter at $10.6 million, up from $1.1 million at fiscal year-end, and debt was fully repaid by quarter-end. He added that cash on hand had risen above $15 million as of June 9.

Inventory fell to $45 million from $48.7 million at year-end, while available borrowing capacity stood at $54.2 million.

Management also underscored capital returns. Hooker repurchased 7,615 shares for about $96,000 during the quarter and reiterated its recalibrated annual dividend of $0.46 per share.

HOFT Outlook Hinges on Orders

Hoff said incoming orders rose 8% in May and backlog increased 14% year over year, driven mainly by early Margaritaville shipments and retailer commitments.

He said commitments now stand at 100 in-store galleries and 10 freestanding stores, roughly double the level discussed in December. Meaningful shipments are expected in the second half of fiscal 2027 and should build through year-end.

Even so, Hoff kept the second-quarter stance cautious, citing pressured housing activity, soft furniture retail demand and tariff uncertainty. The company also said it has not booked any benefit tied to potential tariff refunds because recovery is not yet realizable under U.S. GAAP.

Hooker Q&A Sharpens Key Debates

In the analyst Q&A, a Sidoti analyst pressed management on gross margin durability. Armstrong said quarterly margin can still swing with product mix and LIFO timing, a reminder that the first-quarter margin gain does not translate into a fixed run rate.

A Stonegate analyst focused on Margaritaville’s commitment pipeline and margin profile. Hoff sounded confident that store participation can keep expanding and said the line should fit the company’s existing margin discipline.

Management also pushed back on broader supply chain concerns, saying recent delays were limited to certain import upholstery factories rather than a wider disruption. That left the call with a measured tone: more confidence in execution, less certainty on the market.

HOFT Signals and Style Scores

HOFT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), alongside a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of B. Under the Zacks framework, Style Scores help refine stock selection, but the Zacks Rank remains the primary signal.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That combination suggests some supportive value and growth characteristics, but the rank points to weaker earnings estimate revision momentum. Zacks also notes that Rank and Style Scores can change after earnings as analysts update forecasts, so those signals may shift as HOFT’s post-quarter revisions develop.

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