HOFOR, Orsted agree power deal for sustainable fuels project

Contributor
Tim Barsoe Reuters
Published

Danish utility HOFOR and energy group Orsted have agreed a supply deal under which HOFOR will deliver wind power to Orsted's upcoming green hydrogen project in the capital region, Orsted said on Monday.

The project will initially produce 10 megawatts of sustainable fuels, with electricity provided by HOFOR's Aflandshage offshore wind farm, and is set to produce upwards of 1.3 gigawatts of green fuels in its final phase.

HOFOR expects its 250 megawatt offshore wind farm to start delivering power in 2024 or 2025.

