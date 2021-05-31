HOFOR, Orsted agree power deal for sustainable fuels project

COPENHAGEN, May 31 (Reuters) - Danish utility HOFOR and energy group Orsted ORSTED.CO have agreed a supply deal under which HOFOR will deliver wind power to Orsted's upcoming green hydrogen project in the capital region, Orsted said on Monday.

The project will initially produce 10 megawatts of sustainable fuels, with electricity provided by HOFOR's Aflandshage offshore wind farm, and is set to produce upwards of 1.3 gigawatts of green fuels in its final phase.

HOFOR expects its 250 megawatt offshore wind farm to start delivering power in 2024 or 2025.

