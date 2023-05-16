Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (PAR:ALHGR) Price Target Decreased by 6.86% to 16.15

The average one-year price target for Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (PAR:ALHGR) has been revised to 16.15 / share. This is an decrease of 6.86% from the prior estimate of 17.34 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.33% from the latest reported closing price of 7.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHGR is 0.21%, an increase of 50.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.98% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REGIX - Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions Class Z Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 35.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHGR by 50.36% over the last quarter.

