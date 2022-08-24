Markets
HMLP

Höegh LNG Partners LP Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) reported second quarter net income of $13.1 million, compared to $2.6 million, prior year. Excluding items, net income would have been $12.3 million, compared to $2.6 million, last year. This increase was primarily due to an accrual for potential tax liabilities recorded in the prior year period.

Profit per common unit Höegh LNG was $0.28 compared to a loss of $0.04, last year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Reported total time charter revenues were $36.9 million compared to $34.7 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $35.19 million in revenue.

