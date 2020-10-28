Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that HMLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.9, the dividend yield is 13.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMLP was $12.9, representing a -23.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.84 and a 176.23% increase over the 52 week low of $4.67.

HMLP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). HMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports HMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.75%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HMLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HMLP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HMLP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an decrease of -3.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HMLP at 4.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.