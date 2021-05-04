Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that HMLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.64, the dividend yield is 9.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMLP was $17.64, representing a -0.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.67 and a 93.63% increase over the 52 week low of $9.11.

HMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports HMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.96%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

