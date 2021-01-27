Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that HMLP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMLP was $15.69, representing a -5.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.54 and a 235.97% increase over the 52 week low of $4.67.

HMLP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). HMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports HMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.92%, compared to an industry average of -.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HMLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HMLP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HMLP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 19.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HMLP at 4.33%.

