Höegh LNG Partners Gains 14%

(RTTNews) - Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) shares are up more than 14 percent on Friday morning trade after the U.S. signed a deal with European Union to send more LNG to the region. The shares have been on an uptrend for the last several days. Currently, the Bermuda-based energy company's shares are at $6.28, up 14.60 percent from the previous close of $5.48 on a volume of 400,093. The shares have traded in a range of $3.77-$18.17 on average volume of 122,704.

