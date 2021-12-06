Höegh LNG Holdings Proposes To Acquire Höegh LNG Partners LP - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) said the Board of the partnership has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. pursuant to which Höegh LNG would acquire through a subsidiary all publicly held common units of the partnership in exchange for $4.25 in cash per unit. The Conflicts Committee of the HMLP Board will evaluate the offer.

Höegh LNG Partners noted that the proposed deal is subject to a number of contingencies, including the approval by the Conflicts Committee, Board and the Höegh LNG board, and the approval by the holders of a majority of outstanding common units in the partnership.

