Höegh Autoliners ASA (HOEGF) Price Target Increased by 11.27% to 10.21

The average one-year price target for Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTCPK:HOEGF) has been revised to $10.21 / share. This is an increase of 11.27% from the prior estimate of $9.17 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.46 to a high of $14.19 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.35% from the latest reported closing price of $10.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Höegh Autoliners ASA. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 25.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOEGF is 0.23%, an increase of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.56% to 8,391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,498K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares , representing a decrease of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOEGF by 0.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 932K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares , representing a decrease of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOEGF by 7.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 697K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOEGF by 19.46% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 641K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOEGF by 9.84% over the last quarter.

LMCMX - Miller Income Fund Class IS holds 565K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

