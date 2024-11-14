Hodogaya Chemical Reports Strong Growth and Increased Dividends

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. (JP:4112) has released an update.

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. reported a significant growth in their financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 30.1% and operating profit surging by 249.7% compared to the previous year. The company also announced an increase in dividends, projecting a total of 90 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. These results reflect strong market performance and positive investor sentiment.

