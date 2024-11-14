News & Insights

Stocks

Hodogaya Chemical Reports Strong Growth and Increased Dividends

November 14, 2024 — 03:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. (JP:4112) has released an update.

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. reported a significant growth in their financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 30.1% and operating profit surging by 249.7% compared to the previous year. The company also announced an increase in dividends, projecting a total of 90 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. These results reflect strong market performance and positive investor sentiment.

For further insights into JP:4112 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.