Hodogaya Chemical Raises Forecasts and Dividends

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. has announced an upward revision of its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven by significant growth in sales of OLED materials. The company has also increased its interim dividend to 45 yen per share, reflecting strong business performance and a commitment to stable shareholder returns.

