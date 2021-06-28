HODLing Coins Is One Plan of Action, but Serious Investors Will Look at Marginal Lending

By Ryan Berelowitz, Investment Analyst at Invictus Capital

One of the greatest deterrents to new crypto investors is its associated volatility, and nothing is a better friend to volatility than margin lending. Margin lending thrives on the high trading volumes volatility generates, making this combination the perfect recipe for success.

The past few weeks have seen a large bout of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, where the market formed a local top at $53.5k followed by a large whale and miner-driven selloff. This crash, which saw many digital assets drop around 50 percent, was reminiscent of the late-2017 and early-2018 price action that caused many investors to capitulate and exit the market.

While the market’s parabolic bull run may have come to a temporary close, its long-term upward trajectory is far from over. Recent price action, in contrast to 2017 and 2018, suggests a breakout to the upside, with a potential long-term bottom forming. Bitcoin is looking to break out of the relatively narrow band in which it has recently been trading (32k-38k), following announcements that El Salvador views it as legal tender, and that MicroStrategy is borrowing $500 million through a debt issuance to buy yet more Bitcoin.

Margin lending

With returns in the cryptocurrency market currently muted and interest-bearing bank accounts near record lows, investors are exploring alternative methods to generate additional yield. Many are looking towards the collateralized lending market, which provides them with the ability to derive passive income by lending their assets to traders (borrowers) seeking additional leverage for their positions.



This mechanism, known as margin lending, provides interest on USD and crypto assets that have been lent out almost risk-free. The yield is generated by providing collateralized loans to traders looking to open leveraged positions, with rates tending to spike together with spells of price fluctuations in the market.



The exchange, which facilitates the transaction between borrower and lender, ensures that the initial loan plus interest is paid back in full to the investor (lender) in the event of any profit or loss. In addition to this, the collateralized nature of these loans means there is near-zero risk involved.

While crypto margin lending remains one of the safest methods of generating yield on digital assets, there are still minor risks involved. For example, investors must deposit their assets on the exchange or platform offering the margin trading/lending, which unlike a cold wallet is more vulnerable to security incidents outside your control.

Perhaps the biggest drawback is the risk that capital may be lost as a result of the exchange closing down due to fraud or insolvency issues. However, such issues can be mitigated by investors only providing liquidity on reputable exchanges or investing in margin lending funds with credible investment managers. To date, there have been zero incidents of capital loss that have occurred due to fraud or mismanagement at any of the global tier 1 exchanges. The large reputable lending platforms and exchanges have grown immensely over the past few years, with security employed to secure the billions of dollars in their custody. Some of these exchanges even offer fiat currency (in addition to stablecoin) lending, essentially eliminating the risk of an unrecoverable hack taking place.

Benefits of margin lending

Crypto lending is a great way for investors who want to double down and earn an extra yield on their long-term holdings. Not to mention the interest on lending these assets, which is paid in the same denomination the loan was lent out in, is paid daily which leads to favorable compounding of returns.



Another added benefit for investors is that interest received from margin lending is typically tax deductible in several jurisdictions. However, investors should always consult professional taxation advice as circumstances often differ between investors.

The diversification benefit that margin lending brings is by far the greatest benefit of all. Thriving on volume trading regardless of direction, margin lending offers superior risk-adjusted returns to investors with loans occasionally yielding in excess of 30% p.a. This diversification allows investors to decrease the overall risk associated with their portfolio and hedge downside risk. If you’re somebody who likes to hold through the ups and downs, it is reassuring to know that margin lending returns tend to spike during bearish conditions, helping a long-term holder maximize their holdings.

There is no doubt that an increase in borrowing and lending activity is a sign of maturation within the digital asset space. This maturation helps promote the use cases for cryptocurrencies beyond simple spot trading, mirroring many of the activities and practices commonly seen in traditional finance.

Buying individual coins to hold long-term may be a profitable strategy in the current crypto market, but it is not the only one available to investors. As the crypto market matures, so too will margin lending opportunities. Individuals who explore these opportunities will benefit dramatically from this excellent diversification tool and be able to generate stable returns with decreased risk.

About the author:

Ryan Berelowitz is an Investment Analyst at Invictus Capital with a number of years experience gained in corporate finance and private equity focusing on M&A and strategy. He holds a Bachelor of Business Science (Honours) in Finance and Economics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.