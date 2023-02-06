Hodges Capital Holdings Increases Position in Dixie Group (DXYN)

Fintel reports that Hodges Capital Holdings has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.24MM shares of Dixie Group Inc (DXYN). This represents 8.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.19MM shares and 8.05% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dixie Group. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DXYN is 0.0324%, a decrease of 8.0364%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.32% to 8,499K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hodges Capital Management holds 2,254,688 shares representing 14.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259,411 shares, representing an increase of 44.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXYN by 31.64% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,399,547 shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HDPMX - Hodges Fund Retail Class holds 1,000,000 shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 359,932 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344,452 shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXYN by 8.10% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 333,775 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676,218 shares, representing a decrease of 102.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXYN by 54.34% over the last quarter.

Dixie Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Dixie Group is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, AtlasMasland, and Dixie International brands.

