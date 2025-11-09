Hodges Bets Heavily on Genus Sports (GENI) With an 883,376 Share Purchase

Key Points

Hodges Capital Management added 883,376 shares, increasing its position value by $12.86 million

The transaction represented a 0.9% change relative to 13F assets under management

Post-trade stake: 1,854,611 shares valued at $22.96 million

Genius Sports now accounts for 1.96% of the fund’s AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 7, 2025, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the third quarter. The fund reported holding 1,854,611 shares worth $22.96 million as of September 30, 2025, up from the prior quarter’s stake.

What else to know

This was a buy; GENI now comprises 1.96% of the fund’s $1.17 billion in reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:WULF: $43.23 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $39.05 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSE:UBER: $35.46 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSE:TPL: $33.58 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSE:CLF: $29.66 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of November 6, 2025, shares were priced at $10.21, up 42.0% from a year earlier, outperforming the S&P 500 by 34.2 percentage points over the same period

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-06) $10.21 Market Capitalization $2.41 billion Revenue (TTM) $604.52 million Net Income (TTM) ($119.17 million)

Company snapshot

Develops and sells technology-led products and services for sports leagues, sports betting operators, and sports media, including live data collection, streaming solutions, and integrity services.

Generates revenue through the licensing of data feeds, streaming services, risk management, and digital marketing solutions to partners in the sports ecosystem.

Serves sports leagues, betting operators, and digital publishers seeking real-time data, odds, and fan engagement tools.

Genius Sports Limited is a leading provider of sports data technology and integrity solutions, operating at scale with a global client base. The company leverages proprietary technology to deliver real-time data, streaming, and analytics to sports leagues and betting operators, supporting both operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

With a focus on innovation and data-driven services, Genius Sports positions itself as a critical partner for organizations seeking to commercialize sports content and enhance fan engagement through advanced digital platforms.

Foolish take

The acquisition of 883,376 Genius Sports shares was one of the largest additions that Hodges made to its portfolio in the third quarter. That said, it isn't one of the largest holdings in the portfolio. It didn't land in the top five or the top 20.

Shares of Genius Sports had been having a terrific year. In late September, the stock was up by more than 50% in 2025. When the market closed on Nov. 7, 2025, though, the stock was down 24.5% from its previous peak.

Investors reacted poorly to a third-quarter earnings report that included a net loss of $28.8 million. In the previous year period, the company reported a gain of $12.5 million.

Genius Sports' top line has been growing by leaps and bounds. The company reported third-quarter sales that soared 38% year over year to $166.3 million. Management expects continued growth, at least on the top line. Revenue is expected to climb 28% this year to reach $655 million.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings to the SEC.

Stake: The total ownership or interest an investor or fund holds in a particular company.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth rate compared to a benchmark, such as the S&P 500.

Proprietary Technology: Technology owned and developed by a company, not available for use by competitors.

Data Feeds: Streams of real-time or regularly updated information provided electronically, often used for financial or sports data.

Risk Management: The process of identifying, assessing, and controlling threats to an organization's capital and earnings.

Digital Marketing Solutions: Online tools and strategies used to promote products or services and engage customers.

Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to laws, regulations, and guidelines relevant to business operations.

Fan Engagement: Strategies and tools used to increase interaction and loyalty among sports fans.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

