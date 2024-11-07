Hochtief Q3 Profit Climbs, EBITDA Down; Confirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK), a German construction firm, on Thursday reported that its third-quarter nominal net profit climbed 26.6 percent to 143 million euros from last year's 119 million euros.

Operational net profit was 149 million euros, up 17.8 percent from 133 million euros a year ago.

Nominal profit before tax grew 10 percent from last year to 225 million euros.

EBITDA, a key earnings metric, meanwhile, dropped 6.1 percent from last year to 478 million euros.

Group sales for the quarter improved 8.2 percent to 8.93 billion euros from last year's 7.35 billion euros.

New orders grew 9.1 percent year on year to 10.76 billion euros. The order backlog as of September end was 66 billion euros, up 18% from the prior year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect operational net profit of 560 million euros to 610 million euros, an increase of up to 10% year on year.

