HOCHTIEF Q3 Operational Profit Rises, Sales Up 2.3%; Confirms FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) reported third quarter operational net profit of 133.1 million euros, an increase of 1.4% from prior year. Operational earnings per share was 1.77 euros compared to 1.75 euros. Nominal net profit was 119.0 million euros, up 3.5%. Nominal earnings per share was 1.58 euros compared to 1.53 euros.

Third quarter sales were 7.35 billion euros, an increase of 2.3% from last year.

HOCHTIEF confirmed its guidance for 2023 for an operational net profit in the range of 510 million euros - 550 million euros.

