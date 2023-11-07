News & Insights

Markets

HOCHTIEF Q3 Operational Profit Rises, Sales Up 2.3%; Confirms FY23 Guidance

November 07, 2023 — 08:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) reported third quarter operational net profit of 133.1 million euros, an increase of 1.4% from prior year. Operational earnings per share was 1.77 euros compared to 1.75 euros. Nominal net profit was 119.0 million euros, up 3.5%. Nominal earnings per share was 1.58 euros compared to 1.53 euros.

Third quarter sales were 7.35 billion euros, an increase of 2.3% from last year.

HOCHTIEF confirmed its guidance for 2023 for an operational net profit in the range of 510 million euros - 550 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.