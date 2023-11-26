Hochtief (HOCFF) Price Target Increased by 14.23% to 102.52

The average one-year price target for Hochtief (OTC:HOCFF) has been revised to 102.52 / share. This is an increase of 14.23% from the prior estimate of 89.75 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73.34 to a high of 120.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.81% from the latest reported closing price of 96.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hochtief. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOCFF is 0.17%, an increase of 10.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 2,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VVOAX - Invesco Value Opportunities Fund holds 312K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOCFF by 6.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOCFF by 13.01% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOCFF by 0.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOCFF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOCFF by 14.59% over the last quarter.

