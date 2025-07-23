HOCHTIEF H1 Operational Profit Rises; Reiterates FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - HOCHTIEF Group reported first-half nominal net profit of 481 million euros, 10% higher year on year. Nominal earnings per share was 6.39 euros compared to 5.80 euros. Operational net profit was 355 million euros, up 18% year on year. Operational earnings per share was 4.72 euros compared to 4.00 euros.

First half sales were up 25%, or up 29% f/x-adjusted, to 18.4 billion euros. New orders increased by 23% to 26.1 billion euros.

The company reiterated fiscal 2025 guidance of operational net profit in a range of 680-730 million euros.

