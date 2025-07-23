Markets

HOCHTIEF H1 Operational Profit Rises; Reiterates FY25 Guidance

July 23, 2025 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HOCHTIEF Group reported first-half nominal net profit of 481 million euros, 10% higher year on year. Nominal earnings per share was 6.39 euros compared to 5.80 euros. Operational net profit was 355 million euros, up 18% year on year. Operational earnings per share was 4.72 euros compared to 4.00 euros.

First half sales were up 25%, or up 29% f/x-adjusted, to 18.4 billion euros. New orders increased by 23% to 26.1 billion euros.

The company reiterated fiscal 2025 guidance of operational net profit in a range of 680-730 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.