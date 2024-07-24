News & Insights

Markets

HOCHTIEF H1 Operational Net Profit Rises; Reiterates 2024 Guidance

July 24, 2024 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) reported that its first half operational net profit increased 11% to 301 million euros, or up 17.6% on a comparable basis. Operational earnings per share was 4.00 euros, for the period. Nominal net profit was 436 million euros, an increase of 66.6%. Nominal earnings per share was 5.80 euros, for the period.

First half Group sales were 14.7 billion euros, a 7% increase year on year. New orders were 21.3 billion euros, up 18% year on year or 14% on a comparable basis.

For 2024, HOCHTIEF continues to expect an operational net profit in the range of 560 million euros-610 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.