HOCHTIEF (FWB:HOT) Price Target Increased by 5.42% to 88.73

The average one-year price target for HOCHTIEF (FWB:HOT) has been revised to 88.73 / share. This is an increase of 5.42% from the prior estimate of 84.16 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 114.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.87% from the latest reported closing price of 92.30 / share.

HOCHTIEF Maintains 4.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in HOCHTIEF. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOT is 0.16%, an increase of 26.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 2,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VVOAX - Invesco Value Opportunities Fund holds 312K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 6.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 282K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 13.01% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 203K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 0.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 168K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 2.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 144K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 14.59% over the last quarter.

