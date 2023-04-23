HOCHTIEF (FWB:HOT) Price Target Increased by 5.10% to 81.51

The average one-year price target for HOCHTIEF (FWB:HOT) has been revised to 81.51 / share. This is an increase of 5.10% from the prior estimate of 77.56 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 98.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.35% from the latest reported closing price of 81.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in HOCHTIEF. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOT is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 1,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 277K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 0.29% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 211K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSAVX - Invesco American Value Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 8.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 161K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 0.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 144K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 8.64% over the last quarter.

