HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:HOT) Price Target Increased by 13.88% to 206.67

The average one-year price target for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:HOT) has been revised to 206,67 € / share. This is an increase of 13.88% from the prior estimate of 181,48 € dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 159,58 € to a high of 273,00 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.46% from the latest reported closing price of 256,60 € / share.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Maintains 2.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.04%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.74% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOT is 0.20%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.68% to 1,223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 218K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing a decrease of 19.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 10.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 136K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing a decrease of 19.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 14.41% over the last quarter.

OWLSX - Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund holds 102K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing a decrease of 40.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 24.99% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 78K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IHDG - WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 76K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing a decrease of 27.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOT by 2.83% over the last quarter.

