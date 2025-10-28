HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCFF) Price Target Increased by 10.50% to 239.05

The average one-year price target for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:HOCFF) has been revised to $239.05 / share. This is an increase of 10.50% from the prior estimate of $216.34 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $184.58 to a high of $315.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 110.99% from the latest reported closing price of $113.30 / share.

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOCFF is 0.20%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.05% to 1,223K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 218K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing a decrease of 19.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOCFF by 10.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 136K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing a decrease of 19.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOCFF by 14.41% over the last quarter.

OWLSX - Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund holds 102K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing a decrease of 40.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOCFF by 24.99% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 78K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IHDG - WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 76K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing a decrease of 27.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOCFF by 2.83% over the last quarter.

