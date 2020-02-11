HOCHTIEF 2019 Operational Net Profit Rises; Sales Up 8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) reported a nominal net loss of 206 million euros in 2019, post one-off impact of 833 million euros from the 45% non-controlling financial investment in BIC Contracting. Nominal net profit, excluding the BICC impact, rose by 16% year on year to 627 million euros. Operational net profit increased 28% to 669 million euros.

Fiscal 2019 sales rose by 8%, or up 6% f/x-adjusted, to 25.9 billion euros. The Group's order book increased by 4 billion euros, or 9%, year on year to over 51 billion euros, at the end of 2019. New orders were 30.4 billion euros, an 8% increase from 2018.

For 2020, HOCHTIEF anticipates an operational net profit in the range of 690 million euros to 730 million euros, with all businesses contributing to the growth.

The management intends to propose a dividend for 2019 of 5.8 euros per share, a 16% increase from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.