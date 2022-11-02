Hochschild says protesters lift blockade at Peru mine and agree to dialogue

Recasts with end of blockade

LIMA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining said Wednesday that protesters in Peru lifted a blockade of a key mine after agreeing to resume talks with the company.

London-listed Hochschild HOCM.L said on Monday that residents of Casma Palla Palla in the southern Ayacucho region had broken into its Inmaculada gold and silver mine and burned its entry gate as part of a protest which began last Thursday.

The protesters had agreed to enter dialogue with the company on Nov. 10 but had "an attitude of threatening to attack the facilities again," Hochschild's vice president for public affairs, Jose Augusto Palma, said in a statement.

The mine was operating normally, Palma told Peruvian radio broadcaster RPP earlier.

Inmaculada, which the company has forecast to produce up to 239,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2022, employs 1,700 workers.

Palma said the Casma Palla Palla community claims to own part of the land where the mine operates, despite reaching an agreement in May in which Hochschild paid residents for use of the area. He said community members are now demanding additional compensation.

Reuters could not immediately reach a community leader for comment.

Protests by mostly poor indigenous communities against large mines are common in Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, and have often led to the temporary closure of some projects.

Hochschild also faced off last year with nearby residents, who at the time demanded the mine's closure on allegations of contaminating the area, which the miner has denied.

The company has said it expects to receive permission to continue operating the mine until 2042, and plans to spend $4.4 billion to extend production at the site.

