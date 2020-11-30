Markets

Hochschild Reports Stoppage Of San Jose Operation Due To Regional Lockdown

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L) said a significant increase in Covid-19 infections in the Santa Cruz province in Argentina has resulted in a temporary lockdown of various mines. The company's San Jose operation has been mandated to halt operations. The company is anticipating to restart limited operations on 4 December 2020.

Hochschild Mining Plc noted that the stoppage is not expected to affect the company's revised full year guidance of between 280,000-290,000 gold equivalent ounces or 24.0-25.0 million silver equivalent ounces.

