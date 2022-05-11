US Markets

Hochschild Mining to invest $200 million in Brazilian gold mine construction

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published

Miner Hochschild Mining plans to invest about $200 million in the construction of a gold mine in Brazil, a project it will launch in the second quarter of the year, the company's Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Bustamante told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christopher Cushing) ((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;)) nS0N2WB02N

LIMA, May 11 (Reuters) - Miner Hochschild Mining HOCM.L plans to invest about $200 million in the construction of a gold mine in Brazil, a project it will launch in the second quarter of the year, the company's Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Bustamante told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular