Hochschild Mining to invest $200 million in Brazilian gold mine construction

LIMA, May 11 (Reuters) - Miner Hochschild Mining HOCM.L plans to invest about $200 million in the construction of a gold mine in Brazil, a project it will launch in the second quarter of the year, the company's Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Bustamante told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.