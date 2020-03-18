World Markets

Hochschild Mining temporarily shuts Peruvian operations on virus worries

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining said on Wednesday its had temporarily stopped operations at its Peruvian mines following a 15-day emergency in the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Hochschild operates two mines in Peru and one in Argentina, which, the company said, remains operational.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810 (Extn.2587); Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;;))

