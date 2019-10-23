Hochschild Mining Q3 Total Group Production Rises; Backs FY Production View

(RTTNews) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter total group production was 146.61 thousand gold equivalent ounces, or 11.88 million silver equivalent ounces, compared to last year's 145.73 thousand gold equivalent ounces or 11.80 million silver equivalent ounces, respectively.

Hochschild delivered attributable production in the quarter of 121.40 thousand gold equivalent ounces or 9.83 million silver equivalent ounces. This is compared to last year's 124.79 thousand gold equivalent ounces or 10.11 million silver equivalent ounces, respectively.

Looking ahead, Hochschild said it is firmly on track to meet its full year production forecast of 457,000 gold equivalent ounces or 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces, with the 2019 mine plan scheduling a relative reduction in production in the fourth quarter.

The company reiterated that its all-in sustaining cost for 2019 is on track to be in line with the guidance of $960 to $1,000 per gold equivalent ounce, or $11.8 to $12.3 per silver equivalent ounce.

