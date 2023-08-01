Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) Price Target Increased by 6.31% to 115.27

The average one-year price target for Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) has been revised to 115.27 / share. This is an increase of 6.31% from the prior estimate of 108.43 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 162.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.32% from the latest reported closing price of 77.20 / share.

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hochschild Mining. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOC is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 73,215K shares.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 15,786K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,230K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOC by 13.09% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 8,408K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,375K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOC by 8.93% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 4,335K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,767K shares, representing a decrease of 33.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOC by 10.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,253K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,318K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOC by 5.48% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 3,930K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

