Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) Price Target Increased by 5.82% to 125.09

The average one-year price target for Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) has been revised to 125.09 / share. This is an increase of 5.82% from the prior estimate of 118.21 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.40% from the latest reported closing price of 108.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hochschild Mining. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOC is 0.19%, an increase of 39.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 72,177K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 14,672K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,786K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOC by 10.31% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 7,863K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,408K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOC by 12.16% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 5,766K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,335K shares, representing an increase of 24.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOC by 30.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,253K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 3,930K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.