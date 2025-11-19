Is Hochschild Mining (HCHDF) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hochschild Mining PLC (HCHDF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hochschild Mining PLC is one of 239 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hochschild Mining PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCHDF's full-year earnings has moved 44% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, HCHDF has returned 88.3% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 18.6%. This shows that Hochschild Mining PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Southern Copper (SCCO) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.2%.

The consensus estimate for Southern Copper's current year EPS has increased 9.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hochschild Mining PLC is a member of the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 109.5% this year, meaning that HCHDF is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Southern Copper belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #32. The industry has moved +18.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Hochschild Mining PLC and Southern Copper. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

