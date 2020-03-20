Hochschild Mining halts Argentina operations after mandatory quarantine

March 20 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining HOCM.L said on Friday it had temporarily shut operations at its San Jose mine in Argentina following a nationwide mandatory quarantine to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Hochschild had halted its Peruvian operations earlier this week.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)

