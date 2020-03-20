World Markets

Hochschild Mining halts Argentina operations after mandatory quarantine

Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining said on Friday it had temporarily shut operations at its San Jose mine in Argentina following a nationwide mandatory quarantine to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Hochschild had halted its Peruvian operations earlier this week.

