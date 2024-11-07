News & Insights

Hochschild Mining Expands with New Project Acquisition

November 07, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Hochschild Mining (GB:HOC) has released an update.

Hochschild Mining PLC has successfully completed the acquisition of the Monte Do Carmo Project from Cerrado Gold Inc., signaling a strategic expansion in their mining portfolio. This move highlights Hochschild’s commitment to strengthening their position in the precious metals market. Investors in the mining sector may want to monitor Hochschild’s continued growth and development activities.

