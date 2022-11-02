Hochschild mine operations online in Peru despite blockade

LIMA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining's largest precious metalsprojectis operating normally despite a community blockade in Peru, a company executive said Wednesday, in one of several disputes over land ownership playing out in the major mineral-producing country.

The London-listed Hochschild HOCM.L said residents of Casma Palla Palla in the southern Ayacucho region broke into its Inmaculada gold and silver mine Monday and burned its entry gate as part of a protest which began last Thursday.

"At the moment the mine is blocked off, but it continues to operate despite the circumstances," Hochschild's vice president for public affairs Jose Augusto Palma told Peruvian radio broadcaster RPP.

"Obviously, we cannot leave the mine area," he added.

The mine employs 1,700 workers, according to the company.

Palma said the Casma Palla Palla community claims to own part of the land where the mine operates, despite reaching an agreement in May in which Hochschild paid residents for use of the area. He said community members are now demanding additional compensation.

Reuters could not immediately reach a community leader for comment.

Protests by largely poor indigenous communities against large mines are common in Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, and have often led to the temporary closure of some projects.

Hochschild also faced off with nearby residents last year. They demanded the mine's closure on allegations of contaminating the area, which the miner has denied.

The company has said it expects to receive permission to continue operating the mine until 2042, and plans to spend $4.4 billion to extend production at the site.

