Hochschild cuts annual output target on lockdowns in Peru, Argentina

Shanima A Reuters
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining HOCM.L cut its full-year production outlook on Monday, as its operations were impacted by ongoing COVID-19 related restrictions in Peru and Argentina.

The company, which operates two mines in Peru and one in Argentina, said it is targeting 2020 overall attributable production of 280,000-290,000 gold equivalent ounces or 24-25 million silver equivalent ounces.

