HOCHDORF Holding (SIX:HOCN) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for HOCHDORF Holding (SIX:HOCN) has been revised to 24.48 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.33% from the latest reported closing price of 27.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in HOCHDORF Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOCN is 0.00%, a decrease of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 13K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 7K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.