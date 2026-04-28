Hobbs Wealth Buys a $7.3 Million Stake in CORO, BlackRock's Country Rotation ETF

Key Points

Hobbs Wealth Management initiated a new position in CORO during the first quarter of 2026, acquiring 222,431 shares for an estimated transaction value of approximately $7.3 million.

The quarter-end value of the position was $7.2 million, representing 7.1% of the firm's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

The new stake in CORO ranks as the fund's fifth-largest position by value.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, Hobbs Wealth Management, LLC initiated a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO). The firm acquired 222,431 shares during the quarter, with an estimated transaction value of approximately $7.3 million based on the average closing price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position was $7.2 million, which now ranks as the fund's fifth-largest holding.

What else to know

This was a brand-new position for the fund as of March 31, 2026, representing 7.1% of AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SPYM: $15.3 million (15.2% of AUM) NYSE: IVE: $11.0 million (10.9% of AUM) NYSE: DYNF: $10.8 million (10.6% of AUM) NYSE: IVW: $9.0 million (8.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: CORO: $7.2 million (7.1% of AUM)

As of April 27, 2026, CORO shares were trading at $34.50, up about 43% over the past year and beating the S&P 500 by roughly 14 percentage points.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $3.0 billion Dividend yield 2.37% Expense ratio 0.55% 1-year return (as of April. 27, 2026) 42.97%

ETF Snapshot

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO) is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to international equity markets by rotating allocations across countries using a rules-based, quantitative strategy.

Seeks to capitalize on shifting market opportunities across both developed and emerging markets by systematically identifying favorable country-level conditions.

Targets a broad range of investors -- from institutions and asset managers to individuals -- seeking diversified international equity exposure with a tactical tilt.

What this transaction means for investors

Hobbs Wealth Management's decision to open a position in CORO is worth a closer look, both for what it signals about the fund's strategy and for what it suggests about the broader market environment.

For starters, this isn't a small buy -- at roughly 7% of AUM, it's a meaningful allocation for a new holding that suggests real conviction. The timing also fits a broader narrative: international equities -- particularly in developed markets like Europe and Japan -- have seen renewed interest from institutional investors in recent quarters, driven in part by a softer U.S. dollar and fiscal stimulus measures abroad that have made non-U.S. markets look more attractive on a relative basis. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) -- the issuer of CORO -- flagged Japan and parts of Europe as among its most favored equity markets heading into 2026, citing corporate governance reforms and pro-growth policy as tailwinds.

CORO's recent track record gives that conviction some additional grounding. The ETF’s one-year return is nearly 43% -- outpacing the S&P 500 by roughly 14 percentage points over the same time period.

CORO's appeal here lies in its structure. Rather than simply buying a static international index, the fund actively rotates among countries based on quantitative signals -- an approach that can, in theory, reduce drag from underperforming regions while leaning into areas showing momentum. For a wealth manager like Hobbs that already holds broad international exposure via other ETFs -- adding CORO could serve as a more dynamic complement to those existing positions.

For everyday investors, this kind of institutional move is a useful reminder that international diversification doesn't have to mean passive, set-it-and-forget-it indexing -- not that there’s anything wrong with that. However, active country rotation strategies like CORO offer another way to pursue global exposure with a bit more tactical flexibility built in.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.