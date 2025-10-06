Hobart Private Capital Expands AI Exposure With New Stake in AIQ ETF

Key Points

Initiated 135,816 shares in AIQ; estimated value of approximately $6.71 million as of September 30, 2025.

Represents 1.4% of 13F reportable assets under management for the period ended Q3 2025.

Post-trade stake: 135,816 shares valued at $6.71 million as of September 30, 2025

New holding; position size places it outside the fund's top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On October 1, 2025, Hobart Private Capital, LLC disclosed a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ), with an estimated value of $6.71 million as of September 30, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 1, 2025, Hobart Private Capital, LLC established a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF(NASDAQ:AIQ). It acquired approximately 135,816 shares as of September 30, 2025, bringing the position’s estimated value to $6.71 million. The transaction accounted for 1.4% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets.

What else to know

This new position represents 1.4% of 13F reportable assets under management as of Q3 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

SPY: $36,348,127 (7.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

RDVY: $33.12 million (6.5% of AUM) as of Q3 2025

BND: $21.63 million (4.3% of AUM) as of Q3 2025

FTLS: $21,282,917 (4.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

SPYG: $16,621,254 (3.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of September 30, 2025, shares of AIQ were priced at $49.39, with a one-year alpha of 16.28 percentage points versus the S&P 500 for the period ending September 30, 2025.

AIQ’s annualized dividend yield was 0.12% as of October 1, 2025, and was trading 0.9% below its 52-week high as of September 30, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value AUM 6.21 billion Price (as of market close September 30, 2025) $49.39 One-year price change 32.9% Dividend yield 0.12%

Company snapshot

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) tracks a global index of companies driving and benefiting from AI adoption.

Its portfolio leans heavily toward U.S technology leaders such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet, while also including firms focused on data infrastructure, automation and cloud computing.

With an expense ratio of 0.68% and 6.2 billion in assets under management, AIQ offers a diversified exposure to the AI sector.

Foolish take

Hobart Private Capital’s new stake in the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF highlights how institutions continue finding ways to gain exposure to artificial intelligence even after a strong rally. AIQ has climbed almost 33% over the past year as enthusiasm around generative AI and automation remains high.

By opting for an ETF rather than buying individual AI leaders like Nvidia or Palantir, Hobart’s strategy seems to be favoring diversified exposure with less single-stock risk. The fund’s $6.2 billion in assets and holdings across major tech names suggest it has become a core vehicle for investors looking to participate in the AI trend while maintaining portfolio balance.

The key question now is whether institutional demand for AI-themed funds holds steady through 2026. If inflows continue, it will signal growing confidence that AI-driven earnings can endure even as higher interest rates persist.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund):An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

13F reportable assets:Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if above a certain threshold.

Assets under management (AUM):The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Alpha:A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark, indicating outperformance or underperformance.

Dividend yield:Annual dividends paid by a fund or stock, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Non-diversified fund:A fund that invests a large portion of assets in a small number of holdings, increasing potential risk.

Expense ratio:The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges to cover operating costs.

Index constituents:The individual securities that make up a specific market index tracked by a fund.

Stake:The amount of ownership or investment held in a particular security or fund.

Post-trade stake:The number of shares or value held in a security after a transaction is completed.

Annualized:A figure converted to a yearly rate, allowing comparison across different time periods.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.