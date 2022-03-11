HOAs Aren't All Bad. Here Are 3 Benefits to Joining One

There's a reason some prospective home buyers will only look at standalone homes, as opposed to townhouses and condos -- they don't want to get stuck having to join a homeowners association, or HOA.

The primary downside to joining an HOA? Having to pay monthly fees. But also, some HOAs impose strict rules that could impact your quality of life or limit the extent to which you're able to utilize your living space.

For example, some HOAs ban certain types of pets or dog breeds. That could be problematic if you already have a barred pet or want to adopt one. HOAs might also set rules about running a business out of your home (or, more accurately, prevent you from doing that).

But while you may be hesitant to join an HOA and take on those monthly dues on top of your mortgage payments, there are benefits you might reap when you buy a home that's part of an HOA. Here are three you should know about.

1. Nice-looking grounds

When you own a standalone home, it's on you to maintain your lawn and landscaping. That could translate into a lot of work or a lot of money, depending on how you choose to tackle the task at hand.

When you're part of an HOA, your dues generally go toward common area maintenance. That means if you enjoy lush landscaping and neat-looking grass, you can experience that outside your door without having to lift a finger or write an additional check.

2. Amenities you couldn't afford yourself

When you pay HOA fees, some of that money is generally used to pay for common area amenities -- amenities you may not be able to afford otherwise.

Imagine you move to a townhouse community with a swimming pool on its grounds. It costs a lot of money to install a pool and maintain it season after season. That's an expense that may not fit into your budget. But when you're part of an HOA, you're sharing that cost with many other homeowners, so it's a lot less burdensome.

3. Protection from nuisance and noise

The strict rules HOAs sometimes implement? They can actually work in your favor.

Many HOAs impose rules like quiet hours or bar property owners from running businesses out of their homes that can lead to an unreasonable amount of foot traffic and parking lot congestion. Those are aspects that can benefit you -- namely, by ensuring you won't have to endure late-night parties next door when you're trying to sleep or a lack of parking when friends come to visit.

Some people don't want to deal with the costs and restrictions that come with having to join an HOA. But before you write off a home that's part of one, it does pay to consider the benefits that HOA membership gives you.

Plus, if you're interested in buying a home in an HOA but are worried about unreasonable rules, you can always try to get onto your HOA board. That way, you may be able to foster change that works to your benefit, as well as that of your fellow property owners.

