$HNRG stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HNRG stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,918,503 of trading volume.

$HNRG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HNRG:

$HNRG insiders have traded $HNRG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID C HARDIE has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 168,691 shares for an estimated $2,197,040.

$HNRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $HNRG stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

