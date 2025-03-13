$HNRG stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HNRG stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,918,503 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HNRG:
$HNRG Insider Trading Activity
$HNRG insiders have traded $HNRG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID C HARDIE has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 168,691 shares for an estimated $2,197,040.
$HNRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $HNRG stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,073,433 shares (+4460.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,290,807
- EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP added 550,000 shares (+71.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,297,500
- HIGHLAND PEAK CAPITAL, LLC added 514,863 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,895,181
- APIS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 464,000 shares (+106.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,312,800
- ALTA FUNDAMENTAL ADVISERS LLC removed 420,355 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,963,947
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 352,356 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,034,476
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 277,720 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,179,894
