$HNRG stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 13, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

$HNRG stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,914,755 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $HNRG:

$HNRG Insider Trading Activity

$HNRG insiders have traded $HNRG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID C HARDIE has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 168,691 shares for an estimated $2,197,040.
  • ZARRELL THOMAS GRAY purchased 9,000 shares for an estimated $122,400
  • CHARLES RAY IV WESLEY purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $103,978

$HNRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $HNRG stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

